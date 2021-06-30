Japan’s consumer confidence improves in June

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Year-end shoppers wearing protective face masks are reflected on mirrors at a shopping and amusement district, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan December 31, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s consumer confidence rose in June, the government said on Wednesday, after coronavirus state-of-emergency curbs in Tokyo and other areas were eased earlier this month.
A Cabinet Office survey showed the sentiment index for general households, which includes views on incomes and jobs, was at 37.4 in June, compared with 34.1 in May.
The government upgraded its assessment of the sentiment index, saying there were continued signs of improvement.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.