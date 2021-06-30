Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.07% By Investing.com



Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.07%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the lost 0.07%.

The best performers of the session on the were Minebea Mitsumi Inc (T:), which rose 3.16% or 90.0 points to trade at 2939.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (T:) added 2.37% or 102.0 points to end at 4402.0 and Dainippon Screen Mfg. Co., Ltd. (T:) was up 2.04% or 220.0 points to 10980.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Eisai Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 5.00% or 575.0 points to trade at 10925.0 at the close. J.Front Retailing Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 3.62% or 37.0 points to end at 985.0 and Taiheiyo Cement Corp. (T:) was down 2.91% or 73.0 points to 2437.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2069 to 1406 and 267 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 17.52.

Crude oil for August delivery was up 0.41% or 0.30 to $73.28 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September rose 0.13% or 0.10 to hit $74.38 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.36% or 6.40 to trade at $1757.20 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.01% to 110.51, while EUR/JPY rose 0.02% to 131.47.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.06% at 92.097.