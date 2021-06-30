Israeli charged in global hacker-for-hire scheme wants plea deal -court filing

Article content WASHINGTON — An Israeli private detective detained in New York since 2019 on charges of involvement in a hacker-for-hire scheme wants a plea deal, according to a letter filed in court by his lawyer. The unusual case has revealed the impacts of a secretive but thriving cyberespionage industry in India. Federal prosecutors say the jailed detective, Aviram Azari, organized a series of hacking missions through unnamed third parties against American companies based in New York, using fake websites and phishing messages to steal email account passwords.

Article content While the indictment does not identify the hackers by name, five people familiar with the case say that Azari is being charged in relation to New Delhi-based BellTroX InfoTech Services https://www.reuters.com/article/us-india-cyber-mercenaries-exclusive/exclusive-obscure-indian-cyber-firm-spied-on-politicians-investors-worldwide-idUSKBN23G1GQ, which Reuters last year reported was behind a hacking campaign that targeted lawyers, government officials, businessmen, investors and activists around the world. Azari is charged with conspiracy to commit hacking, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft, court documents show. Azari’s lawyer Barry Zone wrote to U.S. District Judge John Koeltl of Manhattan on June 11 that his client is now “in a position to engage in meaningful plea discussions and negotiations with the government.”