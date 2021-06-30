Investment app Betterment looking into long-term crypto offering, says CEO By Cointelegraph

Investment app Betterment looking into long-term crypto offering, says CEO
Betterment, a U.S.-based financial advisory company with roughly $30 billion under management, is mulling offering crypto investment opportunities for its customers.
In an interview with Yahoo Finance released today, CEO Sarah Levy said the company had been searching for ways to offer Betterment customers a means to add crypto to their portfolios given the growing interest in the digital asset space. She added that though the market was volatile, it may still offer long-term investment opportunities to those who were properly informed about the space.
