Institutions turn bearish on ETH as record $50M exits Ether investment products By Cointelegraph

Institutions turn bearish on ETH as record $50M exits Ether investment products
investment products have experienced a record outflow of $50 million this past week, signaling bearish sentiment among institutional investors.
According to the CoinShares’ “Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly” report, Ether products have now experienced outflows for three consecutive weeks, with $64.3 million leaving the sector since the week ending June 6.
