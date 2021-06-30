inflation pressures in U.S. transitory, risks on upside By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath speaks in her office in Washington, U.S., April 11, 2019. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
LONDON (Reuters) – The U.S. is seeing transitory pressures around inflation, with risks on the upside, International Monetary Fund chief economist Gita Gopinath said on Wednesday.
“There are supply demand mismatches showing up in delivery delays, putting pressure on prices (in the U.S.),” Gopinath said during a webinar at the annual meeting of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
