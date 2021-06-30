India’s top court asked to intervene over bar on action against Twitter boss

Article content

NEW DELHI — An Indian state has challenged in the Supreme Court a bar on police action against Twitter Inc’s country head, after a lower court protected him against arrest over an accusation that the platform was used to spread hate.

The tussle, coupled with discontent over increasing regulatory scrutiny of other U.S. tech firms such as WhatsApp and Amazon, has soured the business environment https://www.reuters.com/world/india/frequent-run-ins-with-india-govt-cloud-us-tech-expansion-plans-2021-06-11 in a key growth market.

Police in northern Uttar Pradesh, ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party, issued a summons this month to the official, Manish Maheshwari, over a video they said incited “hate and enmity” between Hindu and Muslim communities.

Last week, a court in Maheshwari’s home state of Karnataka ruled that police should take no coercive action against him, however.

Uttar Pradesh has now challenged that ruling in the Supreme Court, court records showed on Wednesday, but further details of its appeal were not immediately available.

The records also showed Maheshwari had urged the Supreme Court, in a filing, not to act on the police appeal without hearing him.