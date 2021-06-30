India’s stance on Bitcoin and crypto is evolving By Cointelegraph

Slow, but not steady: India’s stance on Bitcoin and crypto is evolving
India’s reserve bank has long since condemned the use of cryptocurrencies, but other than the Supreme Court striking down its 2018 bill last year, the Indian government’s stance on cryptocurrencies has been largely uncertain.
On one hand, top sources tracking the government’s stance say it has shifted away from the idea of a complete ban. On the other hand, more banks have started barring cryptocurrency-related businesses from accessing their services, including ICICI Bank, Paytm Payments, Yes Bank and, most recently, IDFC First Bank (NASDAQ:).
