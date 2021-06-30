India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.17% By Investing.com

Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the fell 0.17%, while the index declined 0.13%.

The best performers of the session on the were Coal India Ltd (NS:), which rose 1.49% or 2.15 points to trade at 146.65 at the close. Meanwhile, Infosys Ltd (NS:) added 1.14% or 17.75 points to end at 1580.80 and Divi’s Laboratories Ltd. (NS:) was up 1.11% or 48.45 points to 4404.60 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Shree Cements Ltd. (NS:), which fell 2.24% or 629.85 points to trade at 27504.60 at the close. UPL Ltd (NS:) declined 1.56% or 12.55 points to end at 792.85 and Bajaj Finserv Ltd (NS:) was down 1.55% or 190.85 points to 12109.05.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Infosys Ltd (BO:) which rose 1.19% to 1581.25, Reliance Industries Ltd (BO:) which was up 1.14% to settle at 2110.90 and Nestle India Ltd (BO:) which gained 0.85% to close at 17727.95.

The worst performers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.51% to 232.30 in late trade, Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BO:) which lost 1.49% to settle at 12116.60 and ICICI Bank Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.46% to 630.85 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 859 to 830 and 45 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1622 rose and 1464 declined, while 107 ended unchanged.

Shares in Infosys Ltd (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 1.14% or 17.75 to 1580.80. Shares in Divi’s Laboratories Ltd. (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 1.11% or 48.45 to 4404.60. Shares in Infosys Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; gaining 1.19% or 18.65 to 1581.25.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 0.33% to 13.0450.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.29% or 5.15 to $1758.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 1.14% or 0.83 to hit $73.81 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 0.83% or 0.62 to trade at $74.90 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.05% to 74.328, while EUR/INR fell 0.01% to 88.3570.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.06% at 92.097.

