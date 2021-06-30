HSBC becomes first foreign entity onboarded to Dubai’s KYC blockchain By Cointelegraph

HSBC becomes first foreign entity onboarded to Dubai’s KYC blockchain
Global banking giant HSBC has announced that it has been successfully onboarded to the regional Know-Your-Customer (KYC)-focused private blockchain backed by Dubai’s government.
HSBC is the first overseas, and fourth founding member, to go live on the “UAE KYC Blockchain Platform,” which was developed by the Dubai-based Department of Economic Development, dubbed “Dubai Economy.”
