Here’s why pro traders expect further downside from Ethereum price By Cointelegraph

Here’s why pro traders expect further downside from Ethereum price
Derivatives data shows that Ether (ETH) traders are feeling less bullish when compared to (BTC). Even though the altcoin captured a nearly 200% gain in the first half of 2021 versus Bitcoin’s modest 22% price increase, traders seem to be more affected by Ether’s recent underperformance.
Institutional flow also backs the decreased optimism seen in Ether derivatives, as ETH investment vehicles suffered record outflows this past week while Bitcoin flows began to stabilize. According to data from CoinShares, Ether funds experienced a record outflow of $50 million this past week.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.