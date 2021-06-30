Gold outshines Bitcoin in Q2 even after posting its worst month since 2016 By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Gold is set to outperform (BTC) in the second quarter of 2021.

An ounce of gold has surged from $1,707.45 on April 1 to over $1,750 in the still-running June 30 session. That marked a roughly 3.9% jump over the quarter. Meanwhile, Bitcoin has plunged by more than 40% to below $35,000 after topping out near $65,000 in mid-April, all in the same period.

Bitcoin and gold trended almost inversely in the first two months of Q2. Source: TradingView.com
Bitcoin and gold attained a positive correlation in June against Fed’s surprising hawkish tone. Source: TradingView.com
Economists expect 50 basis point higher rates by December 2023. Source: Financial Times
reaches one-week high as gold falls. Source: TradingView.com