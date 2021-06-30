Gold Down, Near Over Two-Month Low as Investors Await U.S. Jobs Data By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Gina Lee

Investing.com – Gold was down on Wednesday morning in Asia, and headed towards its worst monthly drop since November 2016. Investors now await U.S. jobs data for further clues on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary policy moving forward.

were down 0.26% to $1,758.95 by 12:53 AM ET (4:53 AM GMT), after falling to their lowest level since Apr. 15 on Tuesday.

The yellow metal was down 7.5% for June, still feeling the effects of a surprisingly hawkish handed down by the Fed earlier in the month. It was, however, up 3.3% for the second quarter of 2021.

“Gold has consolidated near the lows since the Fed’s strategy shift on monetary policy and it is now awaiting U.S. economic data for further guidance,” DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak told Reuters.

“The data is going to be the main driver for the market in the near term, if it shows higher wage inflation and strong job growth, we’ll see the next floor in gold,” Spivak added, in reference to the U.S. jobs report for June due on Friday.

Meanwhile, investors also digested Fed Governor Christopher Waller’s comments on Tuesday, with Waller “very optimistic” about the U.S. Economy and predicting the central bank could start hiking interest rates in 2022.

On the technical side, gold’s inability to break through the 100-day moving average was a bearish sign that could prompt exchange-traded fund investors, who have been patient thus far, to join in on the selling, ANZ analysts said in a note.

In other precious metals, platinum was up 0.3% but was set for both its biggest monthly and quarterly drop since March 2020. Silver rose 0.3% while palladium firmed 0.5, on course for a fourth consecutive quarterly gain.