Global Excel Management Inc. Acquires Hines & Associates, Inc.

With this acquisition, Global Excel reinforces its position as a leading supplier of healthcare risk management solutions globally and in the U.S. market. Hines will continue doing business under its current brand name and Steve McClung, previously Global Excel’s Senior Vice President of Technology & Innovation, has been named the new CEO.

“Hines has built a very strong reputation providing case, utilization and disease management services focused on the U.S. market,” said Reg Allatt, CEO of Global Excel. “Global Excel’s core values include customer service excellence and commitment to people – attributes we see reflected clearly at Hines. Moving forward we will continue our strategy of expanding the depth of our risk management services, our client base, as well as our geographic presence through continued profitable organic growth and qualified acquisitions.”

As noted by Steve McClung, “This partnership widens the range of services we offer in the U.S. healthcare market and fully compliments the services currently offered by our US-based subsidiary, Opus MedStrategies Inc. Delivering a comprehensive range of healthcare risk management services, which exceeds our clients’ expectations, has always been our primary focus. I’m looking forward to working together with the excellent team at Hines, learning about the unique needs of their clients and how we can enhance the value of the services we currently provide, building on the history of strong relationships and customer focus they have established over the years.”

“We look forward to joining Global Excel and leveraging our combined resources and expertise to enhance our service offering,” said Judy Hines, President of Hines. “We have always had a very client-centric approach and the Hines team prides itself on its independence, service and customer satisfaction. In an industry that truly revolves around people, these factors have been fundamental to our success. We believe Global Excel’s experience with customized risk management solutions and commitment to high quality growth will greatly benefit our clients by allowing us to better serve their unique and complex needs.”

Over the coming months the goal of both management teams will be continuing to focus on providing the highest level of service to our respective clients. Simultaneously Global Excel, Opus MedStrategies and Hines will focus on identifying those synergies which will bring added value to existing clients and allow them to extend their service offering to new markets and clients.

About Global Excel Management Inc.

Global Excel ( www.globalexcel.com) is a full-service provider of global healthcare risk management solutions. It offers a complete range of risk mitigation, cost containment, claims management and medical assistance services to over 370 clients located in more than 90 countries around the world. As a group, Global Excel is made up of over 1,100 employees across 9 global offices and is headquartered in Sherbrooke, Canada.