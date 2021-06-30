Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 1.02% By Investing.com



Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 1.02%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the fell 1.02%, while the index lost 0.72%, and the index lost 1.15%.

The best performers of the session on the were Fresenius Medical Care KGAA ST (DE:), which rose 0.79% or 0.550 points to trade at 70.180 at the close. Meanwhile, Merck KGaA (DE:) added 0.51% or 0.82 points to end at 161.75 and Fresenius SE & Co KGAA O.N. (DE:) was up 0.18% or 0.080 points to 44.065 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Siemens Energy AG (DE:), which fell 3.20% or 0.84 points to trade at 25.42 at the close. Delivery Hero AG (DE:) declined 2.49% or 2.85 points to end at 111.40 and Continental AG O.N. (DE:) was down 2.28% or 2.91 points to 124.55.

The top performers on the MDAX were K&S AG (DE:) which rose 4.31% to 11.482, Airbus Group SE (DE:) which was up 2.07% to settle at 108.40 and Siltronic AG (DE:) which gained 0.92% to close at 142.200.

The worst performers were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 4.39% to 65.530 in late trade, Porsche Automobil Holding SE (DE:) which lost 4.20% to settle at 90.360 and Duerr AG (DE:) which was down 3.32% to 32.080 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Siltronic AG (DE:) which rose 0.92% to 142.200, Bechtle AG (DE:) which was up 0.42% to settle at 156.650 and Freenet AG NA (DE:) which gained 0.28% to close at 19.935.

The worst performers were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 4.39% to 65.530 in late trade, LPKF Laser & Electronics (DE:) which lost 3.53% to settle at 24.560 and Varta AG (DE:) which was down 2.80% to 130.000 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 392 to 285 and 79 ended unchanged.

Shares in Merck KGaA (DE:) rose to all time highs; up 0.51% or 0.82 to 161.75.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 6.97% to 18.42.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.24% or 4.25 to $1767.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August rose 0.82% or 0.60 to hit $73.58 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract rose 0.69% or 0.51 to trade at $74.79 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.34% to 1.1855, while EUR/GBP fell 0.13% to 0.8584.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.36% at 92.373.