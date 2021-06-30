George Soros’ investment fund is reportedly trading Bitcoin By Cointelegraph

George Soros’ investment fund is reportedly trading Bitcoin
Soros Fund Management, the private investment firm of billionaire George Soros, is reportedly trading (BTC) as part of a broader exploration of digital assets, according to financial news website TheStreet.
People familiar with the matter told author Michael Bodley that Dawn Fitzpatrick, the chief investment officer for Soros Fund Management, gave the green light to trade Bitcoin and possibly other cryptocurrencies in the last few weeks. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the sources said Fitzpatrick and her team have been exploring cryptocurrencies for some time and that the latest venture is “more than just kicking the tires” on digital assets.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.