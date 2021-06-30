Ford to shut some N. American plants for few weeks on chip shortage By Reuters

(Reuters) – Ford Motor (NYSE:) Co said on Wednesday several of its North American factories will be shut for a few weeks in July and August due to a global shortage of semiconductors.

The supply crunch would cost it $2.5 billion this year and halve vehicle production in the second quarter, the Dearborn, Michigan-based company had said in April.

“While we continue to manufacture new vehicles, we’re prioritizing completing our customers’ vehicles that were assembled without certain parts due to the industry-wide semiconductor shortage,” Ford said in a statement.

The No.2 U.S. automaker said its Chicago assembly plant, which makes the Explorer sport utility vehicles (SUVs), will be shut from the week of July 5 to the week of July 26. The plant will run two shifts during the Aug. 2 week.

The company said it would also shutter the production line for one of its best selling vehicles, the F-150 pickup truck, at its Kansas City assembly plant for a couple of weeks next month.

Ford’s Michigan assembly plant that recently started shipping its Bronco SUVs will be down for two weeks in July due to a shortage of certain auto parts, the company said, adding that this was unrelated to the chip shortage.

Shares of Ford were down nearly 1% in afternoon trading.

