Fibocom Launches FM350 5G Module with Intel and MediaTek to Inspire New 5G Solutions for PC

SHENZHEN, China — Fibocom (Stock Code: 300638), a leading global provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solution and wireless communication modules, today announces the joint release of the FM350 5G wireless module. Partnered with Intel and MediaTek, Fibocom’s FM350 is designed to offer high-speed 5G wireless connectivity for better PC platform support and user experience.

Based on the MediaTek T700 chipset platform, Fibocom’s FM350 module supports the 5G NR Sub-6 band with up to 4.67 Gbps on the downlink and 1.25 Gbps on the uplink theoretically.

Supporting 5G standalone network (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) network architectures, the Fibocom FM350 5G module is backward compatible with LTE/WCDMA network standards, which helps to reduce complexity in end product configuration.

Fibocom’s FM350 module is ideally suitable for PCs (laptop, desktop, tablet, etc.), and it supports Windows, Linux and Chrome operating systems. Designed with standard M.2 form factor, the module has various interfaces, including PCIe 3.0, USIM, I2C, Body SAR, MIPI Tuner, tunable antenna, etc., unleashing the potential of cellular technology to meet high speed bandwidth application demand. In addition, FM350 has a built-in eSIM, providing end users the flexibility to select carrier profiles. It also supports GNSS, including GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, and Galileo.

The Fibocom FM350 module is globally certified by regional regulatory bodies, mainstream carriers, industry institutions, and has obtained approval from several technical certification laboratories.

“We are very excited to partner with Intel and MediaTek to deliver a new generation of 5G solution for PC. Based on the MediaTek T700 chipset, Fibocom’s FM350 5G module is an excellent step forward in the proliferation of 5G in PC, allowing users to seamlessly connect to the 5G networks worldwide. The module is an excellent addition to our 5G wireless module family, enabling the high-bandwidth and secure PC experience brought by 5G technology,” said Tiger Ying, CEO, Fibocom.

“Intel strives to deliver the best possible experience across all of our mobile computing platforms. With anytime, anywhere wireless access coupled with multi-gigabit speeds (where available), 5G technology enables Modern Connected PC users to stay productive and enjoy next-generation applications.1 We are delighted to collaborate with Fibocom and MediaTek to launch the new Intel® 5G Solution 5000. Together, we provide leading 5G capabilities for our latest 11th Gen Intel® Core™ mobile platforms,” said Eric A. McLaughlin, VP Client Computing Group & GM Wireless Solutions Group, Intel Corporation.

“MediaTek’s T700 is helping to redefine the next generation of PC experiences. With our groundbreaking 5G modem technology, the new module will deliver connected experiences to consumers everywhere at unparalleled data speeds, unleashing more potential for productivity, gaming, and even entertainment whether users are at home or on the go,” said Dr. JC Hsu, Corporate VP and GM of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit. “We look forward to continuing to work with Intel and Fibocom to bring the latest 5G technologies to consumers around the world.”