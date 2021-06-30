European Gas Crunch Sends U.K. Prices Soaring to 15-Year High

Article content (Bloomberg) — A gas crunch plaguing Europe has sent prices in the U.K. to the highest in 15 years, fueling concerns about inflation just as economies emerge from the global pandemic. Natural gas futures on the U.K.’s National Balancing Point hub closed at the highest since January 2006 on Wednesday. They’ve surged more than 50% this year after a colder- and longer-than usual winter left storages sites depleted, while more of the fuel is being used to generate electricity. Energy prices are climbing from the U.S. to Europe to Asia as economic activity picks up amid vaccine rollouts, boosting demand for everything from power to gasoline. Consumers are set to face hefty bills this coming winter, with the U.K.’s energy market regulator raising the price cap for how much utilities can charge consumers by 9.2%.

Article content “This is due to high demand, mainly for power generation as renewable energy sources are low at the moment,” said Hans van Cleef, a senior energy economist at ABN Amro Bank NV. “Inventories are very low for this time of the year.” Gas inventories in Europe are already at the lowest level in more than a decade for this time of year, and supplies aren’t ramping up fast enough. Norway is undergoing heavy maintenance after pandemic-induced delays, while Russia is flowing less gas through Ukraine, a key transit route. Asian countries are also buying up cargoes of liquefied natural gas to avoid a repeat of the price spikes of last winter, said Sarah Behbehani, a former LNG trading executive who is now managing director at BEnergy Solutions DMCC in Dubai.

Article content “Europe wants to fill storage before the winter and Asia wants to avoid last year’s winter spike,” she said. U.K. gas futures rose 3.7% to settle at 85.87 pence per therm on ICE Futures Europe on Wednesday. Russia opted against sending additional gas to Europe through Ukraine in an auction Tuesday. For a third consecutive month, Gazprom PJSC didn’t book capacity to ship extra gas in one of two monthly auctions held by Ukraine, a move that sent benchmark futures to the highest in almost 13 years. “With current developments, there is no reason to assume that a downward price correction can be seen soon,” van Cleef said. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

