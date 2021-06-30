EU steers shipping towards carbon trading market to curb emissions

Article content

BRUSSELS — Ship owners could be forced to pay for pollution from their vessels or face bans from European Union ports under draft plans to add shipping emissions to the bloc’s carbon market.

Shipping does not at present face EU emissions targets, but that is set to change under proposals to make its economy greener which are due to be published next month.

A draft proposal, seen by Reuters, would expand the carbon market to cover shipping emissions within the EU, international voyages to the bloc and those at berth in an EU port.

That would force owners to buy permits from the EU emissions trading system (ETS) when their ships pollute. The ETS currently covers Europe’s power plants and factories.

Shipping is seen as one of the trickiest sectors to decarbonise, with industry groups citing a lack of commercially viable green technologies.

Under the draft EU plan, shipping would be added to the ETS gradually from 2023, when ship owners must surrender enough CO2 permits to cover 20% of their emissions.

This would rise to 45% in 2024 and 70% in 2025 and from 2026, ship owners would need to surrender enough permits to cover 100% of their ETS-covered emissions.

If a shipping company failed to comply with the ETS for two years running, an EU country could issue an “expulsion order” to the EU to ban ships owned by the company from the bloc’s ports, the draft document said.