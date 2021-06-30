Energy sector gains help S&P/TSX composite edge higher in early trading

Article content

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index edged higher in early trading, helped by gains in the energy sector.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 4.21 points at 20,175.23.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 68.30 points at 34,360.59. The S&P 500 index was up 1.11 points at 4,292.91, while the Nasdaq composite was down 41.45 points at 14,486.89.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.76 cents US compared with 80.75 cents US on Tuesday.

The August crude contract was up 69 cents at US$73.67 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up eight cents at US$3.71 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$6.20 at US$1,757.40 an ounce and the September copper contract was up six cents at US$4.33 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2021.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSDX)