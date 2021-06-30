Elon Musk’s New Favourite Coin Rises 3,500% By CoinQuora

Floki: Elon Musk’s New Favourite Coin Rises 3,500%
- Elon Musk has just tweeted in support of a new meme coin called Floki.
- The Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO’s tweet drove the new coin’s price upward by over 3,500%
- Floki is available to buy on Uniswap trading platform.
Really, another Elon Musk-supported meme coin? Floki Inu, which is Musk’s new Shiba Inu, is apparently one of the most talked-about meme coins as per the Tesla CEO himself.
The Dogecoin fan announced the news on Twitter over the weekend. Floki is the name of Musk’s new Shiba Inu pet. It is thought that the pet is named after a character from the popular TV show Vikings.
My Shiba Inu will be named Floki
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk)
This article was first published on coinquora.com
