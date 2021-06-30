Ed Sheeran Reveals How He Met Best Friend Courteney Cox

“She loves music; she’s jamming all the time.”
Sheeran explained how they met during a recent appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden and said that he was invited to Cox’s house for the first time by a mutual friend.
“She loves music; she’s jamming all the time,” he said. “She picked up the guitar. But she was like, ‘Anytime you want to stay, let me know.’”
“And then literally every single time I’ve been back to Los Angeles since then, I’ve stayed there,” Sheeran explained.
The two get along so well that Sheeran said he once pulled a NSFW prank on Cox.
“She has this Alexa thing in her house, and she goes, ‘Oh, this is wonderful; this is my Alexa. I can just order whatever on this,” he shared. “So she walks out of the room and…do you know what a gimp mask is? You know, like, an S&M leather gimp mask.”
“So she walks out of the room, and I go, ‘Alexa, order me a gimp mask.’ And it goes, ‘OK, Courteney!’” he laughed.
Sheeran explained that Cox’s assistant found the package when it arrived.
“She opened the post and finds this mask and instantly goes, ‘I don’t think I was meant to see that,’” he laughed. “[So] she leaves it on Courteney’s bed, and Courteney comes up and she goes, ‘Where did this come from?’”
“She found out the story, and now every time I go back there I order another gimp mask,” he continued. “She has maybe 12. I hide them in people’s bedrooms. They’ll go in a drawer and find this leather S&M mask.”
Sheeran said he also took the prank a step further and put the masks in a very public place for all to see.
“She had two people come look at her piano to come and buy it, two absolute strangers come into her house that I found out about,” he recalled. “So I left a couple of masks on the piano.”
Sheeran is quite the prankster. He and Cox truly have a wonderful friendship.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!