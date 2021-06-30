Dollar hits 15-month high vs yen as U.S. payrolls test looms

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Author of the article:

Publishing date:

Jun 30, 2021  •  23 minutes ago  •  2 minute read  •  Join the conversation

TOKYO — The dollar hit a fresh 15-month

high versus the yen and hovered near multi-month peaks against

other major peers on Thursday, ahead of a key U.S. jobs report

that should offer clues on when the Federal Reserve will start

to pare back stimulus.

The U.S. currency rose as high as 111.165 yen for

the first time since March 26, 2020, before easing back slightly

to 111.055.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback

against six counterparts, held just below a 2 1/2-month top of

92.451 reached Wednesday, edging up on the day to 92.402.

The index posted its best month since November 2016 in June,

driven by the Fed’s surprise hawkish shift in the middle of that

month, when policymakers signaled two interest rate hikes by

the end of 2023.

Traders are looking to Friday’s U.S. nonfarm payrolls report

for confirmation of that outlook, with economists polled by

Reuters expecting a gain of 700,000 jobs last month, compared

with 559,000 in May, and an unemployment rate of 5.7% versus

5.8% in the previous month.

The greenback extended gains Wednesday after data showed

U.S. private payrolls increased a greater-than-expected 692,000

jobs in June.

“I see the balance of risk skewed to an above-consensus

print” for nonfarm payrolls, Chris Weston, head of research at

broker Pepperstone in Melbourne, wrote in a note to clients. “A

payrolls north of 800k could get U.S. bond yields higher and put

a further bid in the USD.”

If the euro breaks convincingly below current levels versus

the dollar, “this could be a magnet to attract USD flow,” he

said, adding “JPY seems universally weak.”

The euro edged down to $1.1851 after dipping as

low as $1.1845 on Wednesday for the first time since April 6.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield

continued to edge lower in Asia, slipping to 1.4630% following a

three-day decline.

Safe-haven assets including Treasuries, the dollar and the

yen have been supported by the spread of the highly contagious

Delta variant of COVID-19, which is threatening the global

reopening narrative.

Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Australia are all battling

outbreaks of COVID-19 and tightening curbs, and Spain and

Portugal announced restrictions for unvaccinated British

tourists.

The Aussie dollar, seen as a proxy for risk

appetite, slid 0.2% to $0.7485, approaching last week’s

six-month low at $0.7478.

Sterling slipped 0.1% to $1.3811, edging toward a

recent two-month low of $1.37865.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0139 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1852 $1.1855 -0.03% -3.00% +1.1861 +1.1848

Dollar/Yen 111.0400 111.0800 -0.04% +7.50% +111.1600 +111.0400

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9256 0.9249 +0.08% +4.62% +0.9259 +0.9251

Sterling/Dollar 1.3814 1.3830 -0.12% +1.11% +1.3833 +1.3812

Dollar/Canadian 1.2402 1.2397 +0.06% -2.59% +1.2409 +1.2391

Aussie/Dollar 0.7488 0.7500 -0.16% -2.66% +0.7502 +0.7485

NZ 0.6988 0.6986 -0.01% -2.72% +0.6996 +0.6982

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR