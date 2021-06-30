Dollar hits 15-month high vs yen as U.S. payrolls test looms

Article content
TOKYO — The dollar hit a fresh 15-month
high versus the yen and hovered near multi-month peaks against
other major peers on Thursday, ahead of a key U.S. jobs report
that should offer clues on when the Federal Reserve will start
to pare back stimulus.
The U.S. currency rose as high as 111.165 yen for
the first time since March 26, 2020, before easing back slightly
to 111.055.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six counterparts, held just below a 2 1/2-month top of
Article content
92.451 reached Wednesday, edging up on the day to 92.402.
The index posted its best month since November 2016 in June,
driven by the Fed’s surprise hawkish shift in the middle of that
month, when policymakers signaled two interest rate hikes by
the end of 2023.
Traders are looking to Friday’s U.S. nonfarm payrolls report
for confirmation of that outlook, with economists polled by
Reuters expecting a gain of 700,000 jobs last month, compared
with 559,000 in May, and an unemployment rate of 5.7% versus
5.8% in the previous month.
The greenback extended gains Wednesday after data showed
U.S. private payrolls increased a greater-than-expected 692,000
jobs in June.
“I see the balance of risk skewed to an above-consensus
Article content
print” for nonfarm payrolls, Chris Weston, head of research at
broker Pepperstone in Melbourne, wrote in a note to clients. “A
payrolls north of 800k could get U.S. bond yields higher and put
a further bid in the USD.”
If the euro breaks convincingly below current levels versus
the dollar, “this could be a magnet to attract USD flow,” he
said, adding “JPY seems universally weak.”
The euro edged down to $1.1851 after dipping as
low as $1.1845 on Wednesday for the first time since April 6.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield
continued to edge lower in Asia, slipping to 1.4630% following a
three-day decline.
Safe-haven assets including Treasuries, the dollar and the
yen have been supported by the spread of the highly contagious
Article content
Delta variant of COVID-19, which is threatening the global
reopening narrative.
Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Australia are all battling
outbreaks of COVID-19 and tightening curbs, and Spain and
Portugal announced restrictions for unvaccinated British
tourists.
The Aussie dollar, seen as a proxy for risk
appetite, slid 0.2% to $0.7485, approaching last week’s
six-month low at $0.7478.
Sterling slipped 0.1% to $1.3811, edging toward a
recent two-month low of $1.37865.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0139 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.1852 $1.1855 -0.03% -3.00% +1.1861 +1.1848
Dollar/Yen 111.0400 111.0800 -0.04% +7.50% +111.1600 +111.0400
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9256 0.9249 +0.08% +4.62% +0.9259 +0.9251
Sterling/Dollar 1.3814 1.3830 -0.12% +1.11% +1.3833 +1.3812
Dollar/Canadian 1.2402 1.2397 +0.06% -2.59% +1.2409 +1.2391
Aussie/Dollar 0.7488 0.7500 -0.16% -2.66% +0.7502 +0.7485
NZ 0.6988 0.6986 -0.01% -2.72% +0.6996 +0.6982
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
