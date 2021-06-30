Dogecoin Adoption Continues Increase Day by Day By CoinQuora



Dogecoin Adoption Continues Increase Day by Day



Dogecoin adoption continues to grow despite the current bearish market.

Travel platform GetYourGuide is adding DOGE payments as part of its US expansion.

Also, several notable businesses and celebrities have spoken in favor of DOGE.

Dogecoin adoption continues to grow daily. In fact, the meme crypto has continued growing its ecosystem despite the current so-called crypto winter.

To be specific, the top altcoin recently partnered with SoftBank-backed travel booking platform GetYourGuide. In addition, DOGE will help the platform expanding to the US. The expansion comes after GetYourGuide sold over 45 million tours in 170 countries.

GetYourGuide’s US expansion aims to give US travelers the chance to maximize their trips. Notably, the platform’s unique selling point is that it provides vetted local experts as tour guides. In addition to DOGE, the platform offers 40 other currencies and 14 differen…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora