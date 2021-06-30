Digital currency issuance will be centralized

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Brazil’s central bank president, Roberto Campos Neto, attends a news conference, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Brasilia, Brazil April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Digital currency issuance in the future will be centralized but custody of these assets may not be, Brazil’s central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Wednesday, adding that a Brazilian digital currency will not be interest-bearing.
In a live webinar “The Digital Currencies of the Central Bank” hosted by law firm Mattos Filho Advogados, Campos Neto said that digital currency is part of a wider movement that is helping to decentralize financial operations around the world.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.