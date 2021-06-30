Dexlab Raises $1.44M For Solana Gateway and Token Launchpad By CoinQuora



Dexlab Raises $1.44M For Solana Gateway and Token Launchpad



Dexlab just closed a private funding round for a Solana gateway and token launchpad.

The round raised a total of $1.44 million.

Many leading blockchain venture capitals along with Solana and Eco Serum aided the cause.

Dexlab has just closed a private funding round for a gateway to the Solana ecosystem. The token minting platform has raised a total of 1.44 million. The funds will go straight into developing the gateway along with a token launchpad.

The funds were raised with the help of grants from Solana and Eco Serum. Besides these, the round saw active participation from leading blockchain venture capitals. In particular, many investment firms showed their support for Dexlab’s vision of a decentralized exchange and token minting framework on Solana.

Specifically, these include Parataxis Capital, Genesis Block Ventures, CMS, and NGC Ventures. Moreover, other backers include Ledger Prime, Arca, Bixin, DFG, Sonic Capital, members of Race Capital, VTG, Evernew Capital, Genblock, Rok Capital, Dragon Roark, 499Block, Crypto…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora