Deutsche Boerse acquires majority ownership of Crypto Finance AG By Cointelegraph

Deutsche Boerse (DE:) has acquired a majority stake in Crypto Finance AG — a Swiss digital asset firm.

According to a release issued on Tuesday, the German stock exchange operator has bought a two-thirds stake in the digital asset company.