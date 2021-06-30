Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.24% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.24%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the fell 0.24%.

The best performers of the session on the were Coloplast A/S (CSE:), which rose 2.13% or 21.5 points to trade at 1029.0 at the close. Meanwhile, ISS A/S (CSE:) added 1.94% or 2.80 points to end at 147.20 and Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:) was up 0.69% or 3.6 points to 525.4 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Orsted A/S (CSE:), which fell 1.74% or 15.60 points to trade at 880.00 at the close. GN Store Nord (CSE:) declined 1.62% or 9.0 points to end at 547.8 and Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) was down 1.61% or 4.0 points to 244.8.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 82 to 68 and 11 ended unchanged.

Shares in ISS A/S (CSE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 1.94% or 2.80 to 147.20. Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 0.69% or 3.6 to 525.4.

Crude oil for August delivery was up 0.21% or 0.15 to $73.13 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September rose 0.13% or 0.10 to hit $74.38 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.14% or 2.45 to trade at $1766.05 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.37% to 6.2726, while EUR/DKK rose 0.04% to 7.4361.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.36% at 92.368.