Crypto Millions Lotto Launches its Digital Gaming Affiliate Program By DailyCoin



Crypto Millions Lotto Launches its Digital Gaming Affiliate Program



London, England, 30th June, 2021, Hot on the heels of their 2020 launch of the world’s first bitcoin lottery, Crypto Millions Lotto are announcing the launch of their highly attractive affiliate program, backed by a world-class affiliate management team.

The program offers very attractive commissions, but significantly, it also offers an industry-first commission bonus of 5% of the jackpot won by any player that is referred to the program by an affiliate. Pay outs are all in bitcoin, daily for lottery and 48 hours after the month end for casino games.

Couple that with an eye-catching acquisition offer of the first six plays being free for new players (one on each of six international lotteries), with no need to make a deposit first, plus a 200% introductory offer by way of a Lucky Gift Card if the first deposit is made, and it all adds up to an irresistible proposition.

The days of queuing in shops to buy paper tickets with cash are over. Crypto Millions Lotto is entirely digital. Customers, who can play from more than 180 countries for the biggest jackpots in the lottery, do it all online, from the comfort of home. And for cash, read bitcoin.

Using cryptocurrency enables fast deposits and instant withdrawals, anywhere in the world. These tangible benefits translate into improved conversion of referred customers, which means greater earnings for affiliates.

By their actions, Crypto Millions Lotto has made it clear it values its affiliates highly. Everything is completely transparent, with trusted affiliate tracking and customised reporting through a leading affiliate platform.

And to help affiliates get off to a fast start, they are provided with a large range of professionally designed marketing materials which will help them promote the games in whichever social media channel they choose.

Commenting on the launch, Crypto Millions Lotto’s CEO, Sulim Malook said, “We’ve already shown that we intend to do lottery differently, and now we’re going to do affiliate marketing differently too. We see this as one of primary routes to market and we’re going to give it the resource and support it needs to be a huge success”.

About Crypto Millions Lotto

Crypto Millions Lotto and its affiliate program is operated by UK-based Wilmington Holdings plc, whose wholly owned subsidiary company Ofertas365 (Curaçao) N.V., holds a lottery license to operate in more than 180 countries. Jackpots are fully insured by the world’s leading prize indemnity insurance specialist and prizes are based on the outcome of established national lotteries. This unbreakable link gives Crypto Millions Lotto complete fairness and transparency.

For more information, visit https://www.cryptomillionslotto.com/Affiliates

