Crypto.com announces global partnership with Formula 1 By Cointelegraph

Crypto.com announces global partnership with Formula 1
Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has announced it will partner with Formula 1 in its racing series this year.
In an announcement today, Formula 1 said Crypto.com would be the new global and inaugural partner for its 2021 Sprint series, scheduled to begin on July 17. As part of the agreement — which CNBC reported to be $100 million — the exchange will become the racing series’ official cryptocurrency sponsor and nonfungible token, or NFT, partner.
