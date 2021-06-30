Craig Wright Wins UK High Court Ruling Over Bitcoin.Org By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Craig Wright Wins UK High Court Ruling Over Bitcoin.Org
- Craig Wright won a court ruling in a copyright claim against .org.
- The London high court orders Cøbra of Bitcoin.org to stop hosting Bitcoin whitepaper.
- It’s still unsure whether Cøbra will abide by the ruling and pay the legal fees.
Craig Wright, the Australian who claims he created Bitcoin, won a court ruling in a copyright claim against Bitcoin.org. According to reports, the UK Court orders “Cøbra” of Bitcoin.org to remove Bitcoin whitepaper on its website.
According to Wright, he is Satoshi Nakomoto behind Bitcoin. Since 2016, the Australian computer scientist claims that he is the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin. Although his claims have mostly been viewed as bogus to retrieve large amounts of Bitcoin, the recent court ruling is a win for him.
Paul Ferguson, the lawyer representing Wright, stated:
