Corn, soybeans ease ahead of U.S. acreage report

SINGAPORE/PARIS — Chicago corn and
soybean futures eased on Wednesday as traders adjusted positions
ahead of a U.S. government report on stock and acreage.
Wheat futures slid on expectations of higher output in
Russia, the world’s biggest exporter.
“Weather forecasters, wrangling the weather models’ somewhat
erratic projections of late, are evolving a clearer view of July
weather,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at
Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
“The Midwest’s north-west remains a region of concern as a
dry starting point will likely see further crop stress evolve
over a warm July.”
The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade
(CBOT) fell 1.8% to $5.38-3/4 a bushel by 1115 GMT while
soybeans fell 0.6% to $13.04-3/4 a bushel.
“The price levels for the 2021 crop have logically favored
the increase in the area sown of these two crops. Tonight’s
publication should validate this hypothesis and highlight the
level of this increase,” French consultancy Agritel said.
Wheat lost 0.5% at $6.42-3/4 a bushel.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Wednesday is
expected to increase its estimate for corn plantings by about 3%
from March, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. Soybean
plantings are seen up 1.5% from March.
Fears remain about the risk from hot and dry weather as
grain stocks are slim.
Analysts expect the USDA on Wednesday to report that corn
and soybean inventories on June 1 were down 17% and 43%,
respectively, from a year earlier.
The USDA, in a weekly report on Monday, rated 64% of the
U.S. corn crop in good-to-excellent condition, down 1 percentage
point from the prior week and below analysts’ expectations. Just
20% of spring wheat was rated good-to-excellent, below a week
earlier and analysts’ expectations.
Russian agriculture consultancy IKAR said on Tuesday it had
raised its 2021 forecast for wheat production to 83.6 million
tonnes from 82 million tonnes.
It also said it sees Russia’s exports of wheat at 39 million
tonnes this year.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean and
soyoil futures contracts on Tuesday, and net sellers of wheat
and soymeal contracts, traders said.
Prices at 1115 GMT
Last Change Pct End 2020 Ytd
Move Pct
Move
CBOT wheat 642.75 -3.50 -0.54 640.50 0.35
CBOT corn 538.75 -9.75 -1.78 484.00 11.31
CBOT soy 1304.75 -7.75 -0.59 1311.00 -0.48
Paris wheat 201.75 -1.00 -0.49 213.25 -5.39
Paris maize 238.50 -0.25 -0.10 219.00 8.90
Paris rapeseed 519.75 -6.50 -1.24 418.25 24.27
WTI crude oil 73.98 1.00 1.37 48.52 52.47
Euro/dlr 1.19 0.00 -0.09 1.2213 -2.69
Most active contracts – Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris
futures in euros per tonne
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide, Editing
by Kirsten Donovan)
