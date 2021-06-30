Corn, soybeans ease ahead of U.S. acreage report

Article content

SINGAPORE/PARIS — Chicago corn and

soybean futures eased on Wednesday as traders adjusted positions

ahead of a U.S. government report on stock and acreage.

Wheat futures slid on expectations of higher output in

Russia, the world’s biggest exporter.

“Weather forecasters, wrangling the weather models’ somewhat

erratic projections of late, are evolving a clearer view of July

weather,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at

Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“The Midwest’s north-west remains a region of concern as a

dry starting point will likely see further crop stress evolve

over a warm July.”

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade

(CBOT) fell 1.8% to $5.38-3/4 a bushel by 1115 GMT while

soybeans fell 0.6% to $13.04-3/4 a bushel.

“The price levels for the 2021 crop have logically favored

the increase in the area sown of these two crops. Tonight’s

publication should validate this hypothesis and highlight the

level of this increase,” French consultancy Agritel said.

Wheat lost 0.5% at $6.42-3/4 a bushel.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Wednesday is

expected to increase its estimate for corn plantings by about 3%

from March, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. Soybean