Corn rises nearly 1% on lower U.S. planting, wheat eases

Article content

SINGAPORE — Chicago corn futures rose almost 1% on Thursday while soybeans were trading close to last session’s two-week high, as lower-than-expected U.S. plantings supported prices.

Wheat prices fell after Wednesday’s rally.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.9% to $5.93-1/2 a bushel, as of 0026 GMT.

* Soybeans were unchanged at $13.99 a bushel, while wheat lost 0.7% to $6.74-1/2 a bushel.

* On Wednesday, corn futures climbed by their daily exchange-imposed limit after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) pegged plantings of the crop at 92.692 million acres, below analysts’ expectations for 93.787 million.