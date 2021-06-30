Cook Finance Launches a Cross-Chain Asset Management Platform By CoinQuora



Cook Finance Launches a Cross-Chain Asset Management Platform



Cook Finance launches its decentralized cross-chain asset management platform.

Cook said it gives investors an easy way to expand their crypto holdings

In a press release, Cook Finance announced the mainnet launch of its decentralized cross-chain asset management platform. Cook Finance is a cross-chain decentralized asset management platform.

According to the Cook Finance team, the protocol enables asset managers to create and issue their crypto index funds. Also, it gives investors an easy way to expand their crypto holdings.

The launch comes amid new investors flowing into the crypto market, looking for openings in DeFi. More so, Cook claims to bring DeFi and crypto tokens to the public. By doing so, it will make the onboarding process easier and more convenient.

However, to be able to browse and trade different funds, users need to connect to a user’s Meta Mask walle…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora