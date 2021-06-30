Concerned About Inflation? Consider Adding These 3 Basic Materials Stocks to Your Portfolio   By StockNews



Concerned About Inflation? Consider Adding These 3 Basic Materials Stocks to Your Portfolio



Inflationary concerns are rising as the economy recovers, and there is more fiscal stimulus in the pipeline. Dow Inc. (DOW), Linde PLC (NYSE:), and Rio Tinto (NYSE:) are 3 stocks that will see.Inflation is considered one of the major risks to investors at the moment because it could result in the Fed tightening policy and eat into consumer spending.



However, certain types of companies do very well when inflationary pressures are increasing, as they can pass on rising prices to their customers.



Among this group, basic material and chemical stocks such as Dow Inc. (DOW), Linde PLC (LIN), and Rio Tinto (RIO) appear to be solid plays. Further, they are quite attractive from a valuation basis which means there is more potential upside.



