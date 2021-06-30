Complaints Jump Against Crypto Exchanges as Crypto Interest Soars By CoinQuora



Complaints Jump Against Crypto Exchanges as Crypto Interest Soars



The top cryptocurrency exchanges received customer complaints

Coinbase received the most complaints this year

As cryptocurrencies rise in popularity, so have the number of complaints with the largest crypto exchanges operating in the U.S.

The most popular online exchanges for trading digital currencies are causing a surge in customer complaints this year. The complaints range from the end of June last year through to this year. Further, these accusations came from the crypto market crash this year.

As per the data from Consumer Finance Protection Bureau, Coinbase received the most complaints this year. Following this, Ed Mierzwinski, senior director of the federal consumer program at U.S. Public Interest Research G…

