Complaints Jump Against Crypto Exchanges as Crypto Interest Soars By CoinQuora

Complaints Jump Against Crypto Exchanges as Crypto Interest Soars
- The top cryptocurrency exchanges received customer complaints
- Coinbase received the most complaints this year
As cryptocurrencies rise in popularity, so have the number of complaints with the largest crypto exchanges operating in the U.S.
The most popular online exchanges for trading digital currencies are causing a surge in customer complaints this year. The complaints range from the end of June last year through to this year. Further, these accusations came from the crypto market crash this year.
As per the data from Consumer Finance Protection Bureau, Coinbase received the most complaints this year. Following this, Ed Mierzwinski, senior director of the federal consumer program at U.S. Public Interest Research G…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.