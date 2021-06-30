CoinMarketCap launches Ethereum token swaps powered by Uniswap By Cointelegraph

CoinMarketCap (CMC) has launched a token swap feature on its website through an integration with decentralized exchange Uniswap.

CMC is one of the most well known crypto market data aggregators in the industry and has been owned by Binance since April 2020.