Coinbase-Backed Startup Aims to Distribute Crypto by Scanning Eyeballs By CoinQuora



Coinbase-Backed Startup Aims to Distribute Crypto by Scanning Eyeballs



Sam Altman, former Y Combinator head, has a new crypto startup called Worldcoin.

Worldcoin designed an orb-shaped unit to distribute crypto to people.

Altman intends to give a special type of crypto to people by scanning their eyeballs.

Worldcoin, a Coinbase-backed startup, has designed an orb-shaped unit to produce a unique identifier by scanning a person’s iris.

Currently, big investors like Andreessen Horowitz, Coinbase Ventures, and LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman support and invest in Worldcoin. In fact, the startup company raised around $25 million of funds from investors by far.

Sam Altman, the founder of Worldcoin shares that he wants to distribute crypto to everyone by scanning their eyeballs. More so, he explained his interest in this kind of things.