China solar association says Xinjiang forced labor claims unfounded

Article content

SHANGHAI — Claims that Chinese solar firms are benefiting from forced labor in Xinjiang are unfounded and unfairly stigmatize firms with operations there, the country’s solar association said.

The United States last week banned imports from five Chinese solar companies accused of using forced labor in Xinjiang including Hoshine Silicon Industry Co and a unit of GCL New Energy Holdings.

The White House said forced labor was “an integral part of (China’s) systematic abuses against the Uyghur population and other ethnic and religious minority groups” in Xinjiang.