China celebrates centenary of Communist Party at Tiananmen Square

BEIJING — Celebrations in Beijing to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of China’s ruling Communist Party kicked off on Thursday morning with a flyby of fighter jets and helicopters at Tiananmen Square in the center of the capital.

Around 30 aircraft formed a “100” as crowds cheered under the gaze of the nation’s leaders, including President Xi Jinping, seated at the southern ramparts of the Forbidden City.

Xi, China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, is scheduled to deliver what state media have described as an “important” speech at the iconic Tiananmen Square, where there has been heavy security.