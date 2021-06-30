Canadian dollar falls in June by most in 15 months on Fed guidance shift

Matilda Colman
TORONTO — The Canadian dollar was little

changed against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on

Wednesday as data showed Canada’s economy shrinking less than

expected in April, but the currency posted its biggest monthly

decline since March of last year.

The loonie was nearly unchanged at 1.2400 to the greenback,

or 80.65 U.S. cents. Earlier, it touched its weakest level since

June 21 at 1.2423.

For the month, the loonie was down 2.7% as a hawkish shift

in guidance by the Federal Reserve boosted the U.S. dollar

. The safe-haven greenback rallied against a basket of

major currencies as concern rose over the spread of the Delta

coronavirus variant.

Canadian GDP fell 0.3% in April as businesses were shut down

during the COVID-19 pandemic, beating analyst forecasts of a

0.8% decline, Statistics Canada data showed.

A preliminary estimate showed that the economy weakened a

further 0.3% in May. Some provinces waited until June to ease

restrictions.

“April and May were likely temporary setbacks to the

recovery,” said Sri Thanabalasingam, senior economist at TD

Economics. “Reopening across the country, falling cases and

hospitalizations, and an extraordinary vaccine rollout, should

lead to a rapid bounce back in economic activity.”

Despite the June decline, the Canadian dollar is up 2.7%

since the beginning of 2021, the biggest gain among G10

currencies. It has been helped by higher commodity prices.

The price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, rose after

industry data suggested U.S. crude stockpiles were shrinking.

U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.7% higher at $73.47 a

barrel.

Canadian government bond yields eased across a flatter

curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries.

The 10-year was down 2.9 basis points at 1.388%,

with the bond market closing early ahead of the Canada Day

holiday on Thursday.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Nick

Zieminski)

