Canadian dollar falls in June by most in 15 months on Fed guidance shift

Article content

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar was little

changed against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on

Wednesday as data showed Canada’s economy shrinking less than

expected in April, but the currency posted its biggest monthly

decline since March of last year.

The loonie was nearly unchanged at 1.2400 to the greenback,

or 80.65 U.S. cents. Earlier, it touched its weakest level since

June 21 at 1.2423.

For the month, the loonie was down 2.7% as a hawkish shift

in guidance by the Federal Reserve boosted the U.S. dollar