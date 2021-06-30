Cailey Fleming Plays Young Sylvie in Loki

Nothing but respect for our young queen.

At only 14-years-old, Cailey Fleming is already a bonafide legend.


Picture Alliance / picture alliance via Getty Images

First, she is absolutely killing the game as Young Sylvie in the new Disney+ series Loki.

Her character is based on the younger version of Sylvie Lushton, the second Enchantress, played by Sophia Di Martino.

At only 14, this isn’t even her most high-profile role.


Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images for ReedPOP

The young actor has a pretty impressive resume to boast. Like the fact that she’s Judith Grimes on the hit AMC series The Walking Dead.

The actor has starred in the hit series since 2018 and has built a very loyal fanbase. She even got a Funko Pop! made of her character.

Or the fact that her first big film role was in a Star Wars film. She’s literally living her best life.


Barry Brecheisen / Getty Images

She played Young Rey in Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker.

Plus, she’s had starring roles in films with actors like Jennifer Garner.


Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images

She played the actors daughter in the action film Peppermint. Yes, we’re definitely jealous of all the star power in this photo.

She’s also multi-talented, and outside of her acting work she’s a dancer.

The best part is she’s just getting started. So, you better hop on the Cailey Fleming bandwagon, because it’s about to leave the station.


Jesse Grant / Getty Images for AMC

