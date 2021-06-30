BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, XRP, DOT, UNI, BCH, LTC By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Price analysis 6/30: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, XRP, DOT, UNI, BCH, LTC

price staged a mild resurgence at the start of this week but data from Glassnode suggests that its new BTC investors who came late to the party and are dumping their positions in a panic.

This transfer of crypto assets from speculators or momentum chasers to long-term investors is a positive sign. This lays the groundwork for the start of the next bull run but it may not happen in a hurry.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360