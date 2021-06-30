Britney Spears’ Father Responds To Her Shocking Claims

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

“He has been cut-off from communicating with her.”

Britney Spears‘ father Jamie is speaking out following the shocking claims the singer made in court last week.


Chris Farina / Corbis via Getty Images

Although Britney condemned her father and her conservatorship for having control over every aspect of her life, Jamie says he hasn’t had any involvement in Britney’s personal matters for almost two years.


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

In September 2019, Jodi Montgomery was appointed Britney’s temporary conservator — a decision which Jamie does not want to see become permanent.

In new court documents, Jamie filed a response to Britney’s court-appointed lawyer, Samuel Ingham, and his petition to appoint Jodi as Britney’s conservator.


Afp / AFP via Getty Images

“Ms. Montgomery has been fully in charge of Ms. Spears’ day-to-day personal care and medical treatment, and Ms. Montgomery has made all decisions related to those matters. Ms. Montgomery has made such decisions regarding Ms. Spears’ personal care and medical treatment in consultations with Mr. Ingham – and which consultations specifically excluded Mr. Spears,” the documents explained.


Steve Granitz / WireImage

Jamie claimed that as he’s had no involvement in the conservatorship, he was “greatly saddened” to hear of Britney’s suffering and expressed concern that Jodi “does not reflect Ms. Spears’ wishes.”

He also explained that he’s has been unable to discuss any of Britney’s concerns because he’s been cut off from communicating with her.


Phillip Faraone / FilmMagic

“Unlike Ms. Montgomery and Mr. Ingham, Mr. Spears does not speak or meet with Ms. Spears’ medical team, and he is not permitted to nor does he have the opportunity to provide any input into his daughter’s current medical treatment, diagnosis, or therapy…Furthermore, Mr. Spears is unable to hear and address his daughter’s concerns directly because he has been cut-off from communicating with her,” the documents revealed.

Jamie additionally rebutted the claims that he has not allowed Britney to get married or have children over the past few years.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“Nor does Mr. Spears participate in or discuss Ms. Spears’ personal affairs with her, such as issues related to her self-care, marriage, and reproductive desires,” the documents read. 

In fact, Jamie claimed that when he was Britney’s conservator he did his best to support her personal decisions, including marriage.

“In prior years when Mr. Spears did serve as Conservator of the Person, he did everything in his power to support and care for Ms. Spears’ well-being and her personal decisions including marriage. For example, during the time when Mr. Spears served as Conservator of the Person, he never prevented Ms. Spears from getting married,” the documents stated.


Kevin Mazur / WireImage

It also highlighted that back in 2011, Britney was engaged to Jason Trawick, whom became co-conservator from 2012-2013 with Jamie’s approval.

Jamie added that he loves Britney “unconditionally” and now questions whether she even needs a conservator.

“Based on Ms. Spears’ statements to the Court on June 23, 2021, it is unclear whether it is appropriate for Ms. Montgomery to serve in that role or for that matter, whether the continued conservatorship of Ms. Spears’ person is appropriate,” the documents read.


Image Group La / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Meanwhile, a representative for Jodi issued a statement in response, saying that she has been a “tireless advocate for Britney and for her well-being.”


Nicholas Hunt / FilmMagic

She also shut down claims that she didn’t have Britney’s best interests at heart and that the conservatorship had any control over her “choice to marry and to start a family.”

Read Jodi’s entire statement here.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR