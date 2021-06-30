Britney Spears’ Father Responds To Her Shocking Claims



Phillip Faraone / FilmMagic



“Unlike Ms. Montgomery and Mr. Ingham, Mr. Spears does not speak or meet with Ms. Spears’ medical team, and he is not permitted to nor does he have the opportunity to provide any input into his daughter’s current medical treatment, diagnosis, or therapy…Furthermore, Mr. Spears is unable to hear and address his daughter’s concerns directly because he has been cut-off from communicating with her,” the documents revealed.