Britain’s Dixons Carphone profits rise 34% on online strength By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters.

LONDON (Reuters) – Dixons Carphone (LON:), the British electricals retailer that is changing its name to Currys, reported a 34% rise in annual profit, with a strong online performance more than offsetting the forced closure of its stores during COVID-19 lockdowns.

The group, which trades as Currys PC World and Carphone Warehouse in the UK, said on Wednesday it made an adjusted pretax profit of 156 million pounds ($216 million) in the year to May 1.

The outcome, which is after paying back government staff furlough support of 73 million pounds, compares with guidance of 151 million pounds and 116 million pounds made in 2019-20.

($1 = 0.7223 pounds)

