Britain lays out post-Brexit plan for new state subsidies scheme By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A food delivery man cycles past a closed restaurant, on the day Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered all restaurants to close in response to the number of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases continuing to grow, in London, Britain, March 2

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain said it wanted to help businesses to access state aid with a new and more flexible subsidy system, and that leaving the European Union would allow it to support domestic priorities like building green industry.

The new system, which has previously been outlined by ministers, will be set out in legislation for the first time later on Wednesday.

“When people ask ‘what are the benefits of Brexit?’ – this is it,” business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Twitter.

He criticised the EU system, which previously applied to Britain until it completed its exit from the bloc at the end of 2020, as overly bureaucratic and slow.

“The UK’s new, flexible system will empower public authorities to deliver subsidies to viable businesses in a timely and effective way,” Kwarteng said.

First outlined in February, the system will be based on the principle that subsidies are permitted if they deliver value for the British taxpayer.

State aid would not be used to prop up ailing or insolvent firms indefinitely, or to allow one region of Britain to undercut another, the business department said.

Britain has criticised states such as China for heavily subsidising state-owned enterprises that distort international trade. However, the government argues that its new plan will let it foster growth industries, small businesses and research and development.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR