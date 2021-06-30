Bringing contemporary pop art to an NFT metaverse By Cointelegraph

Bringing contemporary pop art to an NFT metaverse
The realm of metaverses is growing, with gaming, nonfungible tokens and contemporary performance art all contributing to create interactive and immersive digital-only ecosystems. Welcome to Lobsteropolis District of Lobster Land is the welcome notice that greets netizens upon entering Lobsteropolis city.
Existing within the blockchain-based virtual world Decentraland, Lobsteropolis is a digital-only city based on British contemporary artist Philip Colberts Lobster Universe. The ambitious project offers arguably more than a glimpse into the emerging movement at the intersection of art and blockchain technology, more specifically, open-world spaces that allow people to interact with art inside a computer-generated environment.
