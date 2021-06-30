Bringing contemporary pop art to an NFT metaverse By Cointelegraph

Existing within the blockchain-based virtual world Decentraland, Lobsteropolis is a digital-only city based on British contemporary artist Philip Colberts Lobster Universe. The ambitious project offers arguably more than a glimpse into the emerging movement at the intersection of art and blockchain technology, more specifically, open-world spaces that allow people to interact with art inside a computer-generated environment.

The realm of metaverses is growing, with gaming, nonfungible tokens and contemporary performance art all contributing to create interactive and immersive digital-only ecosystems. Welcome to Lobsteropolis District of Lobster Land is the welcome notice that greets netizens upon entering Lobsteropolis city.

