Brazil’s JBS brings forward goal of eliminating deforestation in supply chain

SAO PAULO — Brazilian meat company JBS SA , the world’s second largest food producer, said on Wednesday it aims to eliminate illegal deforestation from its supply chain by 2025, moving up its previous goal for doing so by five years.

JBS said the supply chain pledge was the most comprehensive and challenging target among meatpackers in Brazil, since it involves monitoring cattle suppliers in all geographical regions in which the company operates.

Using blockchain technology, JBS is able to track direct and indirect suppliers, which it says is key to tackling the risk of deforestation in its supply chain.