Brazilian National Soccer Team and Bitci Release NFT Tokens By CoinQuora



Brazilian National Soccer Team and Bitci Release NFT Tokens



The Brazilian National Football Federation (CBF) and Bitci have partnered to release NFT and fan tokens. The deal will also include the U20, U17, and U15 men and women’s teams.

Notably, Bitci is a Turkish blockchain that offers both non-fungible tokens (NFT) and fan tokens. As such, Bitci intends to use the partnership to give Brazilian soccer fans access to the NFTs globally. Brazilian soccer has one of the largest global fanbases. Thus, the deal will help the teams connect with their fans across the globe.

Also, fan tokens serve as the club’s currency which can be used to buy VIP perks like meet and greets with players and merch. The tokens can also be used for voting on decisions. In addition, the partners intend to list the tokens on various exc…

